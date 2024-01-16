Under 12s football team help raise £1,000 for a South Tyneside homeless charity

An under 12s football team have helped to support a South Tyneside homeless charity.

Players and parents at Fast Feet PSG, who play in the Russel Foster Under-12s League, have helped to raise £1,000 for Emmaus in South Tyneside.

The charity helps to combat homeless by giving those who are struggling a safe place to stay and live providing they give their time to help out in the local community by volunteering at various social enterprises.

Alongside raising money for the charity, Fast Feet PSG's sponsor, International Paint, have also helped out by decorating the charity's shop in Jarrow for free.

Jody Graham, who works for International Paint and her son Max plays for Fast Feet PSG, has expressed her delight in being able to help the local charity.

Under-12s football team, Fast Feet PSG, have helped to raise £1,000 for Emmaus North East. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: "I’m proud to work for a company that enables us to give back to the local community in such great ways.

"It was amazing to see the work done by the charity and to hear the stories of the companions first hand.

"It feels good to be able to play a small part in helping others”.

Carol Hallett, the community activist project manager for Emmaus North East, has revealed to the Shields Gazette how the money raised helps the charity.

She commented: "The help that we have received has been fantastic, especially because everyone is going through hard times with things like the cost of living crisis.

"Things like this help all charities but it makes a big difference to a small organisation like us.

"We provide 22 basic rooms for former homeless people, who we call 'companions', and they are usually furnished with second hand furniture.

"This money has allowed each companion to dress their rooms to their own personal liking and it means that they can feel more at home and safer in their own space.

"A lot of the people that we support have gone through some kind of trauma so them feeling safe and secure is very important to us.

"I'd also like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved who has helped us out."

Along with the donation of £1,000 and helping to paint the charity's Jarrow store, other parents at the football team collected food and Christmas presents, which were also donated.

Fast Feet PSG, who are coached by Emma Kirby, the only female coach in the league, is also set to continue supporting Emmaus, with the squad being enlisted to carry out a out a leaflet drop to help spread the word about what the charity does in South Tyneside.