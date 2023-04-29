Unique saxophone bottomless brunch to be held at Hardwick Hotel

A County Durham hotel will be hosting a special event next month to celebrate the beginning of summer.

Hardwick Hotel which is located in Sedgefield will be hosting a unique bottomless brunch named Sax Bottomless Brunch in their brand-new facility.

The brand-new facility where the Sax Bottomless Brunch will be hosted is named the Lakeside Marquee. The space directly overlooks the beautiful views of Hardwick Country Park and Lake.

At their one of a kind event, guests can enjoy two hours of limitless fizz and soft drinks, platters of street food inspired dishes and beautiful music from an award winning saxophone player and vocalist.

The artist in question, Spencer Sax has performed to thousands of people across the world, with a set list of modern hits by the likes of Adele, to traditional saxophone classics.

Spencer has performed internationally alongside the likes of Supertramp and Michael Ball. The talented performer is also a founding member of the vocal group Eterni Amici.

Hardwick Hall

The owner of Hardwick Hall, John Adamson said that the event would be a “perfect way to spend a summer afternoon with great food, bottomless fizz and the chance to listen to some amazing music played on the saxophone.”

The Sax Bottomless Brunch at Hardwick Hotel will take place on Saturday, May 6 between the hours of 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are priced at £34.95 per person, and are available to be booked via the Hardwick Hotel website.