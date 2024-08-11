Unnamed 15 year old becomes first child from North East to be arrested for role in disorder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, August 9 as part of another round of early morning raids across Sunderland.
38 year-old Philip Cawthorne, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was also arrested by the Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) who have been investigating ever since the disorder occurred last week.
Cawthorne was quickly charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where he pleaded guilty to his role in the disorder.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20 to be sentenced.
The 15-year-old also appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court yesterday morning where he admitted one charge of violent disorder and the burglary of a business – after stealing from a vape shop.
He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court next Thursday, August 15.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Now, just over a week on, we know all too well the effects those appalling scenes have had on our communities across the North East.
“A thorough investigation has been well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are met with the full strength of the law.
“We will not tolerate the behaviour we saw in Sunderland city centre on Friday, August 2.”
Det Ch Insp Barr continued: “I’m sure we’re making it extremely clear by now that we will relentlessly pursue offenders who were involved – as we’ve managed to secure nearly a dozen convictions in a matter of days.
“As a Force, we are prepared to use every avenue available to us to ensure we identify perpetrators and put them where they belong – before the courts.
“This should also act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks we will not look to arrest, charge, and place those under 18 before the courts in connection with their roles in the disorder – you should think again.”
Since August 2, those convicted are:
- Bradley Makin, 21, of Simonside Road, Springwell, Sunderland, jailed for two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.
- Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
- Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington, jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
- Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland, jailed for two years and two months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
- Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.
- Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 14.
- Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.
- Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.
- Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 15.
- Philip Cawthorne, 38, of Southend Road, Sunderland, has pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder. He is due to appear for sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20.
- A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and one count of burglary of a business. He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court on August 15.