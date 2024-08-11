Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old boy has become the first child in the region to be convicted for his part in the disorder in Sunderland – bringing the total number convicted in the first week to 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Friday, August 9 as part of another round of early morning raids across Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

38 year-old Philip Cawthorne, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was also arrested by the Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) who have been investigating ever since the disorder occurred last week.

Cawthorne was quickly charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where he pleaded guilty to his role in the disorder.

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland which followed on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier in the same week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on August 20 to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15-year-old also appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court yesterday morning where he admitted one charge of violent disorder and the burglary of a business – after stealing from a vape shop.

He will next appear at South Tyneside Youth Court next Thursday, August 15.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Now, just over a week on, we know all too well the effects those appalling scenes have had on our communities across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A thorough investigation has been well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are met with the full strength of the law.

“We will not tolerate the behaviour we saw in Sunderland city centre on Friday, August 2.”

Det Ch Insp Barr continued: “I’m sure we’re making it extremely clear by now that we will relentlessly pursue offenders who were involved – as we’ve managed to secure nearly a dozen convictions in a matter of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Force, we are prepared to use every avenue available to us to ensure we identify perpetrators and put them where they belong – before the courts.

“This should also act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks we will not look to arrest, charge, and place those under 18 before the courts in connection with their roles in the disorder – you should think again.”

Since August 2, those convicted are: