A man in the grip of a mental health episode spat at a policeman and kicked another after a 999 call sent them racing to a South Tyneside address, a court heard.

Jack Lappin, 22, became so unruly during the incident in Hatfield Square, central South Shields, an officer had to withdraw his Taser defensive weapon. It was not fired and Lappin, of no fixed abode, could not recall the incident but in interview apologised for what he was told he had done.

Prosecutor Liz Waby said police attended after a call from the defendant’s brother over concerns for his well-being on Saturday, July 26. But he was also downing a bottle of vodka a day around the time of the offence, a habit he has now given up.

Ms Waby added: “The defendant became somewhat difficult, forcing an officer to withdraw his Taser. He then spat at an officer, which did not hit, and kicked an officer, making contact with a leg, although there was no injury. The defendant does appear today with no previous convictions.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Lappin pleaded guilty to charges of common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Forrester, defending, said Lappin suffered from a diagnosed mental health condition for which he was receiving professional support.

Mr Forrester added: “It appears that the reason the police were called was because his brother had called to say that Jack was in mental health crisis. The police got to the front door and asked the defendant to come to the door. There was concern that he might have a knife.

“When he was interviewed, he said that he remembers answering the door and seeing a Taser pointed at his face. He says that if he spat at a PC, he apologises. At the time of this incident, he was drinking a bottle of vodka a day. He’s clear of alcohol and he is being looked after by the mental health team already.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and Lappin was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, October 9.