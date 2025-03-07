‘Unsustainable’ Hebburn tower block faces demolition as residents look set to be re-homed
Durham Court, on Victoria Road West, is facing demolition as South Tyneside Council weigh up the options for the future of the tower block.
The local authority has stated that its long-term future is “unsustainable” due to the significant amount of investment and modernisation that is required to the building.
The Shields Gazette understands that Durham Court residents have been receiving letters from South Tyneside Council which has detailed the re-homing process to them.
The letter states: “The building was built in 1974 of non-traditional construction was only intended to remain for 40-50 years.
“It is therefore beyond its intended lifespan. The building is compliant with all regulations, however following surveys, the structure of the building requires significant investment.
“Any investment would be highly disruptive to all tenants and would not guarantee the long-term sustainability of the building, mainly due to the non-traditional construction.”
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that a final decision based on the recommendations will be made later this year.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The Council has been looking at options for the future of Durham Court.
“As part of this, a detailed study has taken place to consider all available options, and the recommendation is to re-house all tenants into suitable alternative accommodation and demolish the block.
“This is because the building is unsustainable in the long term as it requires significant investment and modernisation.
“A final decision will be made by the Council’s Cabinet in May.
“We understand this may be an unsettling time for tenants and they will be fully supported and informed throughout the process.
“A number of meetings are being held and all Durham Court residents have been invited to attend to ask any questions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.