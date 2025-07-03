Unusually hot weather hitting sausage roll and steak bake sales hard says North East baked goods firm Greggs

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
Greggs Outlet stores will sell products at a discount. placeholder image
Greggs Outlet stores will sell products at a discount. | AnyaWhy / Adobe Stock
Greggs have said that the unusually hot weather in June has had a negative impact on its sales of warm foods such as sausage rolls and steak bakes.

Greggs shares fell by 15% after the company revealed that their operating profit could potentially be lower than last year, with the Newcastle-founded firm pointing to June’s hot weather as the primary culprit behind reduced demand for baked goods.

The nationally-famous pastry provider went on to say that, despite “good progress” made in May, footfall across the business declined in June amid very high temperatures up and down Britain, although demand for cold drinks increased.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The heatwave has hit sales at bakery chain Greggs as it warned over full-year earnings after seeing less demand for its hot food in recent searing temperatures. ( Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire )placeholder image
The heatwave has hit sales at bakery chain Greggs as it warned over full-year earnings after seeing less demand for its hot food in recent searing temperatures. ( Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Greggs said that total sales were up 6.9% in the 26 weeks to June 28 (the end of its first half) to £1.03 billion, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.6%. The baker forecasts operating profit in the first half to be lower than last year, due to last year’s stronger comparative and the phasing of refurbishments and cost recovery initiatives across the current year.

Related topics:North EastBusinessNewcastleWeatherFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice