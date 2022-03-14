UPDATE: Woman sadly dies after being pulled from River Tyne in Hebburn

Emergency services, including police and ambulance service were called to Hebburn Riverside Park shortly before lunchtime this morning, Monday, March 14.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.30am today (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman who was seen in the River Tyne in the Hebburn Riverside Park area.

“Emergency services were deployed to the area and the woman was located and brought out of the water. She was taken to hospital but was later confirmed as deceased.

“The woman’s next of kin have been notified and a report will be made for the coroner.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the service had attended the scene: "We received a call at 11.28am this morning to reports of a person in the River Tyne in the Jarrow area.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, and four crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART)."

The woman was pulled from the water at Hebburn Riverside Park. Picture: Google Images

