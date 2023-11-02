Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and children at Boldon Nursery School have been left angered and saddened as their school bus became a victim to criminal damage as vandals stole all four wheels from the vehicle.

Staff discovered the attack on the morning of Monday, 30 October and reported the incident to Northumbria Police.

Due to the incident the minibus which enhances the children's learning is now out of use until it is repaired.

Wheels stolen from Boldon Nursery School's minibus

The team at Boldon Nursery School, based in Reginald Steet, Boldon Colliery said: "Due to this our three and four year old children can no longer access their adventures out into the community exploring nature and our beautiful coastline, whilst extending their interests and current threads of learning until we can arrange the repairs." A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise costs to repair the damages so children can get back out exploring.

The staff are hoping to raise £1500 to help get the bus back on the road.

If you would like to donate to the cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-walton-1

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Between 8pm on Sunday, October 29 and 5am on Monday, October 30, it was reported that an offender has gained access to a secure car park at Boldon Nursery School on Reginald Street.

“They have then caused damage to a mini bus, and stolen the vehicle’s wheels, before leaving the area.