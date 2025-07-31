US TikTok food review star brings family to the North East - here’s where they visited
Kalani Ghost Hunter has visited the North East of England with his family and it was all thanks to a legendary South Tyneside business.
The trip was made possible by Richard Colman, the owner of Colmans - a longstanding seafood restaurant in South Shields.
A post on Kalani’s Facebook page said: “Tonight was a special night. I got to introduce my family to Richard Colman. I've become wonderful friends with Richard, and he is the reason I was able to get my family over (covered their flights).
”He told me he didn't want any mention or publicity, but I felt that I had to.
“I think it just shows the hospitality of the UK.
“You guys have taken me in as one of your own, and I can't thank you enough.
“This whole journey started as a mission to break down stereotypes and show the world what the UK is truly about. I have so many friends, and people I consider family.”
As well as visiting Colmans Seafood Temple, the family took the time to take pictures along the impressive South Shields seafront.
The family sampled more of the region’s food offerings, including trying their first UK kebab at Ruben’s Golden Fry, in Chester-le-Street, and paying a visit to Pablo Eggsgobao.
There was even time to take in some of the region’s history as they visited Kynren, Durham Cathedral and Beamish.
You can follow Kalani and his family’s UK journey by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/kalanighosthunter.
