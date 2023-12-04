No appointments are needed across the two days of healthcare.

People have been urged to come forward for their Covid jabs before the Christmas period.

The Coronavirus vaccine bus will make a return visit to South Tyneside next week to give Covid boosters to eligible people.

The bus will be at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields on Wednesday, December 13 and in Morrisons Car Park in Jarrow on Thursday, December 14 between 10am and 4pm on both days. No appointments are needed.

People eligible for a booster are currently those aged 65 and over, frontline health and social care workers, people aged between 16 and 64 who are carers and staff working in care homes.

In addition, people aged between six months and 64 in a clinical risk group and those aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression are also eligible. People who have not had any previous doses of the vaccine are also encouraged to attend.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “The Melissa Bus has proven very popular in the past so I hope all those eligible for a Covid jab take advantage.

“With the bus coming directly into our communities, I would encourage people to hop aboard and grab a jab. It really is the best way to keep yourself and those you love safe.”

More than 670,000 people in the region have received a Covid-19 booster, with thousands more getting vaccinated every day across the nation.

Dr Neil O' Brien, medical director at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "There's only a short time left to get protected before Christmas. Covid-19 levels are expected to peak over the festive season so I would urge eligible people, especially people who are severely immunosuppressed or have respiratory issues, and who have not yet come forward, to get the booster jab.