Vandal-plagued former South Shields school to be demolished within weeks

An eyesore derelict former South Tyneside school, plagued by vandalism, is set for demolition within weeks.

Temple Park Junior School in Manet Gardens, Whiteleas, South Shields, has come a step closer to being razed after planners fulfilled a legal requirement to publicise their plans.

The former Temple Park Junior School in Manet Gardens, South Shields.

This included the erecting of an appropriate site notice informing the public of the proposal.

Demolition is expected to start on Monday, February 12, and last for about six weeks.

South Tyneside Council says the building is surplus to requirements.

It is also in a poor state of repair and is regularly targeted by vandals.

In a report, it states demolition will be carried out using both hand and mechanical tools including a 360º excavator.

Afterwards, the site is expected to be restored and levelled by adding topsoil and grass.