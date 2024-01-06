Vegan favourite returns to Greggs for Veganuary
The Vegan Steak Bake will be making an almighty return to the Greggs menu.
Greggs has announced that a vegan favourite is set to return to their menu just in time for Veganuary.
The Vegan Steak Bake is available once again at Greggs shops across the country, priced at only £2.
The bake joins other Vegan items on the menu including; the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll, Hash Browns, the Vegan Sausage Roll, Glazed Ring Doughnut, Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box and Southern Fried Potato Wedges.
First launched in 2020, as a sequel to the Vegan Sausage Roll - the Vegan Steak Bake was an instant success, but was sadly taken off the menu.
Now, it is making a triumphant comeback, with a new and improved recipe.
The decision to bring the Vegan Steak Bake back to the Greggs menu came after fans of the bake pleaded with Greggs via social media for its return.
The Vegan Steak Bake has been designed to mirror the original Steak Bake with 96 layers of light puff pastry, however instead of traditional beef inside, the Vegan Steak Bake has a unique filling made up of Quorn savoury flavour mycoprotein pieces and diced onions in a rich gravy.
The brand-new Vegan Steak Bake is available to order in Greggs shops as well as via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Click + Collect.