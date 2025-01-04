Venus: South Shields man captures astonishingly detailed footage of rare celestial event
A photographer from South Shields captured astonishing footage of Venus shining brightly above a crescent Moon on January 3.
Steven Lomas, recorded the partially lit moon in detail, including craters on the moon’s eastern side, along with the brightly shining Venus. He used a Celestron 6SE telescope to magnify the Moon and Venus, along with a Fujifilm X-T5 camera to take photographs.
Venus could be seen with the naked eye in areas with clear skies and low light pollution. The planet is sometimes called the morning or evening star, as it can look like a bright star.
There’s also a possibility Venus will be visible tonight (January 4).
On January 18, there’ll be a chance to spot Venus and Saturn just 2.2° apart.
