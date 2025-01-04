Venus: South Shields man captures astonishingly detailed footage of rare celestial event

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Jan 2025, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detailed footage shows Venus shining brightly above a crescent Moon in South Shields - here’s when you can spot Venus.

A photographer from South Shields captured astonishing footage of Venus shining brightly above a crescent Moon on January 3.

Steven Lomas, recorded the partially lit moon in detail, including craters on the moon’s eastern side, along with the brightly shining Venus. He used a Celestron 6SE telescope to magnify the Moon and Venus, along with a Fujifilm X-T5 camera to take photographs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Venus could be seen with the naked eye in areas with clear skies and low light pollution. The planet is sometimes called the morning or evening star, as it can look like a bright star.

Crescent Moon and Venus in South Shields sky.Crescent Moon and Venus in South Shields sky.
Crescent Moon and Venus in South Shields sky. | Steven Lomas

There’s also a possibility Venus will be visible tonight (January 4).

On January 18, there’ll be a chance to spot Venus and Saturn just 2.2° apart.

Related topics:South ShieldsMoonVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice