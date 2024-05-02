'Very proud' - South Shields' own Barbour looking for your 'Child of Courage'

South Shields-based Barbour are again sponsoring the Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.
Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 19:08 BST
Barbour are on board for the Pride of South Tyneside Awards.Barbour are on board for the Pride of South Tyneside Awards.
Every year since its inception, Barbour have backed the Best of South Tyneside Awards - and again, in their 130th year, the South Shields-based company are right behind the cause.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards will take place on Thursday, June 20, at The Clarion Hotel, Boldon.

And Barbour will specifically be sponsoring the Child of Courage Award at the event.

South Shields-based Barbour will sponsor the Child of Courage Award.South Shields-based Barbour will sponsor the Child of Courage Award.
A fifth generation family-owned global lifestyle company, led by chairman, Dame Margaret Barbour, the brand is now sold in over 55 countries worldwide.

The company was established in South Shields in 1894 by founder John Barbour who began by selling oilskins to the mariners and fisherman to protect them from the worst of the North Sea weather.

From these small beginnings, today Barbour, celebrating its 130th anniversary, offers a wardrobe of clothes, footwear and accessories alongside their iconic classic waxed jackets, the Bedale and Beaufort which are still made in the factory in South Shields.

Barbour are the sponsors of this year's Best of South Tyneside Awards, Child of Courage.Barbour are the sponsors of this year's Best of South Tyneside Awards, Child of Courage.
And they’re a company that has never forgotten its roots.

Dame Margaret Barbour, Chairman said “We are very proud to sponsor the Child of Courage Award at the Best of South Tyneside Awards – this Award recognises the outstanding bravery and fortitude shown by all of the nominees and their stories are always so inspirational. As one of the largest employers in South Tyneside, it is a pleasure to be part of these awards and to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding contribution that each and every one of the nominated individuals and groups make to our local community.”

Nominations - how to enter

There’s plenty of time to enter before the closing date for nominations on May 13.

Then, the judges face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the entries into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale on June 20.

To nominate click the link: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/dashboard/?src=bost-2024

