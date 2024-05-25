Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields primary school is celebrating another successful Ofsted inspection.

Staff, parents and pupils at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, on Olive Street, in South Shields, are celebrating maintaining their ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

The school was praised by the inspector for its “ambitious” curriculum and its promotion of pupils’ personal development.

Inspectors also praised the school for providing “many opportunities” to pupils to take on leadership opportunities through roles such as house leaders, sports leaders and the school council.

Jessica McKay, Ofsted lead inspector, highlighted that the school was been able to forge “positive relationships” with the pupils to help with their development.

She said: “Pupils enjoy attending this welcoming school. Staff and pupils say that the school community is like a family. This is underpinned by the school’s Catholic ethos.

SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School headteacher, Maria Butt (left) with pupils from the school following another successful Ofsted rating.

“The school has high expectations for both pupils’ achievement and behaviour. Overall, an ambitious curriculum helps to ensure that pupils achieve well academically.

“Staff have fostered positive relationships with pupils and know them well. Pupils show positive attitudes to learning. They are keen to participate in lessons and behave well.

“Any pupils who find it difficult to regulate their own behaviour are given effective support.”

During her visit to the school, Ms McKay listened to pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 read to an adult - something she touched on in her report.

She added: “Reading is a high priority across the school.

“There is, rightly, a strong focus on developing children’s speech and language skills. Opportunities to develop these skills, along with early reading, writing and mathematics are all skilfully woven into day-to-day activities.

“Any pupils who find reading difficult get the right help to catch up and keep up.”

Maria Butt, headteacher at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, has expressed her pride for the school’s community in helping to deliver the positive result.

She commented: “This report is a celebration of the hard work and support of our whole school community: staff, pupils, governors, parents and carers.

“It highlights the many strengths of our wonderful, welcoming family school.

“Our inspector, Jessica McKay, said that our 'pupils should be very proud as they are a credit to themselves and SS Peter and Paul School'.

“I am very proud of them all!”

It was acknowledged during the Ofsted visit that pupils at the school have access to a wider range of extra-curricular activities, pupils learn about different faiths and beliefs, experience school trips that link directly to the curriculum and also learn about British values.