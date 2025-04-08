‘Very welcome’ - South Shields Sea Cadets set to benefit from two brand-new boats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields Sea Cadets boats are set to come in.

South Shields Sea Cadets 315 Corps, named ‘TS Collingwood’, are feeling buoyant as work nears completion on the first of two brand-new boats.

The builds have been made possible thanks to a £10,000 donation from Cadets’ president Harry Wilson, MBE, founder of UK Docks Marine Services in River Drive, and material support directly from UK Docks.

However, assembling the boats has been a real challenge, as they need to meet stringent standards in compliance with the Royal Navy, Cadet Forces Training Afloat Regulations, and Safety.

John Eltringham, chairman of TS Collingwood, admitted: “It has been a tough job and has taken over a year to get to the stage where we’re ready to put the boat in the water.

South Shields Sea Cadets Amber Wood, Abbie Simpson and Amaani Bamgbose, chairman John Eltringham, vice chair Keith trotter, and North East Maritime Trust chairman Alec Renwick. | Tim Richardson.

“But it has been worth it because not only has the work been carried out to the highest standards but also because the cadets have learned a lot from being involved; we’ve used it as a training exercise for them.”

The boats are being built by the North East Maritime Trust, a charitable organisation housed at the other end of Wapping Street on Satellite Quay.

The Maritime Trust focuses on historic working boat restoration, repair and conservation, so the new builds presented an unusual challenge.

John said: “The hard work has been in the assembly, but the first boat is due to be completed around Easter, and because of the knowledge and experience gained, it should mean that the second is ready for some time in the Autumn.”

The new arrivals will boost the T.S. Collingwood Cadets, which currently have more than 60 cadets supported by around 20 volunteer staff.

The Cadet’s current boats, Trinity 500s, are over a decade old.

“They’re good boats but they naturally attract wear and tear,” said John. “They were produced in partnership with Trinity House as part of Trinity House’s 500th anniversary celebrations in 2014

"The boats were provided to sea cadet units throughout the UK at a discounted rate, and we were lucky to receive two from South Tyneside College on permanent loan.

“TS Collingwood has a particular excellence in junior and senior cadet rowing competition in local and especially our female teams at national level.

Work on the first of two new boats for South Shields Sea Cadets is nearing completion. | Tim Richardson

"These new boats will be very welcome as an additional training resource and will support us taking part in all regattas as well as South Shields Marine School Annual Charity Tyne Rowing Race.

"For this, we provide crew training and safety cover.

“The vessels are crewed by four rowers and a cox, and the first boat will soon be ready to sit out on the water.

“The boating season will soon be upon us and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Alec Renwick, chair of the North East Maritime Trust, said: “We have been delighted to be involved in this important, unique boat-building project.

“Our members really enjoy working with the Sea Cadets and are looking forward to completing the work with them.”

The development of the boats has been overseen by Trust project manager Matthew Cunningham.

John Eltringham thanked UK Docks for the backing which has made the labour of love possible for both the Maritime Trust and several of the cadets.

He said: ”People often don’t realise that the Sea Cadets, as a registered charity are not fully-funded unlike the Army or Airforce Cadets, so having someone supporting us like Harry is a big part of our success.

“It’s also great to have his pride and passion in the cadets. We’ve relied on his wise counsel for many years.”

The first boat will be launched at an official blessing ceremony sometime after Easter.