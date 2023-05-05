Vicky Pattison shares bikini snaps from ‘amazing’ Dubai holiday

Former Geordie Shore star, author and podcaster Vicky Pattison has shared an Instagram post of her ‘amazing’ trip to Dubai.

The 35-year-old was on holiday in the luxurious city to celebrate her friend’s hen party.

In the carousel of images uploaded to Instagram , Vicky posted a pic of herself in a blue bikini, group shots of her friendship group, an image of her cocktail in the sun, and many more.

The reality star wrote in the caption of the post: “Today was amazingggggg man!!! Just the best time, with the best people..”

Vicky also uploaded images to her ‘Vicky’s Vacays’ Instagram account, where she posts images of her trips away. In her most recent post which documented her holiday to Dubai, Vicky shared various images of her fashion looks, favourite moments, and food consumed.

She captioned the post: “There is literally sooooo much I want to say about this trip! Places I want to recommend, beach clubs I need you guys to visit but honestly I’m just having too much fun atm so I’ll give you all the low down over the weekend when I’m back.. but I really just wanted to post this cute collection of pics and say that we’re having the best time and I’m so grateful.”

Fans of Vicky’s commented on her posts, complimenting her figure. One person wrote: “she’s giving me major workout inspo here she looks incredible”, while another wrote: “You’re phenomenal” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Vicky Pattison in Dubai.

Vicky has recently undergone egg retrieval surgery, which she has openly discussed on her social media page. The surgery left Vicky feeling “bloated”, as she wrote : “I should be celebrating everything that my body has given me and instead I am worrying about what I’m going to look like in a bikini in Dubai next week.”

Vicky and her fiance Ercan Ramadan are hoping to start a family in the near future.

