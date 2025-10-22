‘Views of Shields’ - New book showcases the work of two iconic South Tyneside artists

A new book is showcasing the work of two South Tyneside illustrators.

‘The Art of George McVay and Sheila from Shields’ pays homage to the art work of George McVay and Sheila Graber by creating a visual journey through the history of Tyneside from 1918 to 2025.

Created by Sheila and Janis Blower, the book aims to give wider publicity to George’s work, who throughout his life was commissioned by the Shields Gazette to create artwork.

Sheila has revealed that it was a Gazette commission to George in 1948 that launched her enthusiasm and passion for art.

She said: “George was commissioned by the Shields Gazette in 1948 to produce 16 drawings of Shields and my mam bought them that Christmas.

A book and calendar showcasing the work of South Tyneside artists Sheila Graber and George McVay are now on sale. | Other 3rd Party

“I studied them from the age of eight with the enthusiasm of youngsters following their iPads today.

“I never realised until I started sorting my work for the ‘Sheila from Shields’ show at Shields museum in 2021 how much influence his art has had on me.

“We have painted and drawn the same views and even both worked for the Gazette as I published a calendar for them too in 1986 - 38 years later.”

“We also both used our art to help local charities and I find he spent his later years in a bungalow just five minutes from where I live.

“So the book visually just fell into place and a huge added bonus is that Janis volunteered to both edit and write a history of each place drawn in her ‘Janis Jottings’.

“She also provided much of the information I gathered about his life through her years of writing ‘Cookson Country’ articles for the Gazette - many of which featured discussions on McVay’s work.”

Alongside the book, the pair have also published a 2026 calendar based on the images within the book - with all profits going to three local charities.

These include Willows Cat Adoption, The Customs House and Seachange.

They are available to purchase from The Word, Craft & Coffee, on Highfield Road, The Little Haven Hotel and online at: https://sheilas-shop.company.site/products/book-the-art-of-george-mcvay--sheila-from-shields (book) and https://sheilas-shop.company.site/products/the-art-of-george-mcvay--sheila-from-shields-calendar-2026 (calendar).