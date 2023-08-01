The victim was out in South Shields but his next memory following being in a nightclub was waking up in hospital.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had been beaten up by Gavin Stevenson, 33, following a group altercation in the early hours of December 27, last year.

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, said the complainant had been at the club Del Mar at around 1am, but can’t recall if he then went to the nearby Roxanne’s venue or a local takeaway, before the violence took place.

Stevenson was caught on CCTV acting violent towards his victim, who was part of a bigger group, on the street outside the bars.

Newcastle Crown Court.

He then struck the man just above the eye which caused him to lose consciousness.

Gory injury pictures were also shown in court which showed the man covered in blood after he sustained the deep cut which required stitches.

Mr Wardlaw added: “That punch was struck with such a force there was intention there to cause serious injury.”

Stevenson, of Chichester Road in South Shields, who has eight previous convictions including some for violence, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and affray.

Jamie Adams, mitigating, said: “Gavin Stevenson was appalled when he saw this video recorded of his behaviour on the night.

“He was a man who at the time was binge drinking. He didn’t drink regularly but when he did drink he drank too much.”

Mr Adams said that his criminal record wasn’t an extensive one and any incident involving violence occurred a long time ago. He also has a job offer waiting for him.

Mr Adams added: “He’s actually been involved in useful work for much of the time except when he can’t get a job.

“Some of it has been sand blasting for which there has to be proper certification qualification in order to do it.”