Volunteers refresh Souter Lighthouse while fundraising for suicide loss charity

Volunteers have given the iconic Souter Lighthouse a fresh coat of paint while fundraising for Billy’s Lifeline.

Volunteers from Barratt Homes have teamed up to help decorate the National Trust Souter Lighthouse while raising money for South Tyneside-based Billy’s Lifeline in the process.

Billy’s Lifeline is a suicide loss support charity that helps others across the North East through one-to-one and group support, therapy, respite and more.

Natalie wanted to set up the charity after she and her family found that there was a lack of support for those impacted by suicide loss in the wake of Billy's death.

Volunteers from Barratt Homes and Billy's Lifeline teamed up to decorate the iconic Souter Lighthouse. | Other 3rd Party

Working alongside 10 volunteers from Barratt Homes, Billy’s Lifeline hosted a family fundraising day to welcome local residents for an afternoon of activities, including a face painter, stone painting and a teddy tombola.

Barratt Homes pledged to match the money raised from the event, meaning that Billy’s Lifeline received over £2,000.

Helen Murray, responsible for Marketing and Fundraising at Billy’s Lifeline, commented: “It was fantastic to welcome volunteers from Barratt Homes to Souter Lighthouse, they gave it a new lease of life and a much-needed refresh.

“The Family Day and Fundraiser event was a huge success, and we’re so pleased to be receiving support from a local business such as Barratt Homes, as well as families and friends from the area.

“We would also like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside for attending to support the charity and for all of the local businesses and people who have kindly donated raffle prizes.

“The money raised will go towards supporting the vital work that we do at Billy’s Lifeline, so that we can continue to ensure that people who are impacted by suicide are supported and guided during a very difficult time.”

Natalie Donnelly, sales manager from Barratt Homes’ nearby Monkton Gardens development, has expressed her pride in the team being able to help Billy’s Lifeline.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside with volunteers at Souter Lighthouse. | Other 3rd Party

She added: “We’re so pleased to have supported the National Trust’s upkeep of the iconic Souter Lighthouse, which plays such a crucial landmark for the area.

“We all had a great time at Billy’s Lifeline Family Day and Fundraiser event, and we’re over the moon that we’ve been able to match the funds raised for the event up to £1,000, and support the incredible work that they do across the region.”

You can find out more about Billy’s Lifeline by visiting: https://billyslifeline.org/.