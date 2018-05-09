Volunteers sought to join Icarus performance at South Tyneside Summer Parade

A show-stopping performance is set to bring the curtain down on this year’s South Tyneside Summer Parade – and YOU could be a part of it.

Volunteers are being sought to join a dance company’s interpretation of classic Greek story Icarus.

Coun Alan Kerr

It will be the climax of this year’s parade in South Shields, bringing together dance professionals and members of the community in Bents Park.

The street performance will feature a pair of 16-foot wings controlled by choreography and puppetry as the story of the boy who flew too close to the sun is told.

The performance has been developed by Southpaw Dance Company and South Tyneside Council, and now 60 people – who don’t need to have dance experience – are being sought to take part.

Robby Graham, the artistic director of Southpaw Dance Company, said: “We are looking for 60 members of the public to create a community cast who will play a vital part in our South Tyneside performance, telling the story of flight and reaching for the skies.

We aren’t seeking professional dancers – they don’t even have to have any dance experience Robby Graham

“We aren’t seeking professional dancers – they don’t even have to have any dance experience.

“Instead, we are more interested in people who have a willingness to join in and have fun.”

This year’s summer parade is taking place on Saturday, June 30.

The performance of Icarus will tell the story of a boy who attempts to escape from Crete using a pair of wings made by his father.

However, he ends up flying too close to the sun and the wax which fastens the wings melts, causing him to fall into the Aegean Sea.

The production will be funded by the Arts Council and supported by The Cultural Spring, which encourages people in South Tyneside to experience and be inspired by the arts.

Coun Alan Kerr, the deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Every year we try to bring something bigger and better to the parade as it is such a big part of the South Tyneside Festival.

“This year, we were keen to enhance the experience in Bents Park after the parade has arrived, and I think Icarus is going to be wonderful.

“It will be a chance for members of the public to share the stage with professional dancers and puppeteers, and I think it will be a fantastic experience.

“I urge anyone who thinks they could be interested to get in touch and sign up.”

People can get involved by signing up at http://southpawdancecompany.co.uk/get-involved/icarus-community-cast-call-out/