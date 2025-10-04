Cannabis found at Birmingham Airport in a similar fashion to this case | NCA

A mum who smuggled more than 16 kilos of cannabis into the UK after a holiday in Thailand has kept her freedom.

Nadia Sharief's suitcase was checked when she landed at Heathrow Airport on July 15 last year. Newcastle Crown Court heard she had told staff at Terminal 2 the luggage contained only clothes but 27 vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana were found inside.

Sharief, 45, of Red House Road, Hebburn, South Tyneside, admitted fraudulent evasion of prohibition on importation of cannabis. Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said a Border Force officer saw Sharief, who had a British passport, carrying a black suitcase and handbag.

Miss Kaur told the court: "The defendant confirmed she had travelled from Thailand with her friend, having been on holiday. She confirmed the black suitcase belonged to her, she had packed it herself and it contained clothes."

Miss Kaur said when the suitcase was opened a total of 27 vacuum sealed bags were found and a sample tested positive for marijuana. The total amount of the drug was 16.1 kilos. Sharief's phone was seized and examined and contained messages that indicated she expected to receive payment in return for the trip but there was no evidence she actually received anything.

Jason Smith, defending, said: "At the time she was a lady who was vulnerable, she had undergone unfortunately a rather traumatic end to a relationship. She was at a low ebb. She had no financial support and was vulnerable to coercion or suggestion."

Mr Smith said text messages indicated her expected payment to be "in the region of £5,000". He added that Sharief had a "horrific" childhood and was brought up in the care system. Mr Recorder Tom Mmoran sentenced her to 14 months suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation and mental health treatment requirements.

The recorder said: "You were in a difficult financial position a the time and you saw this as a way, as you put it, to get back on your feet." Recorder Moran said Sharief has expressed remorse and regret and was the "perfect choice" for exploitation due to her financial problems and vulnerability.