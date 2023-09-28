Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Boldon pub supplied over 100 school uniform items to the local community, following the launch of their uniform donation scheme.

The Story Book, which is located in Boldon Leisure Park on Abingdon Way, has a kids play area section named Wacky Warehouse , which was used for parents and guardians to donate unused or old school uniforms, which was then donated to Hebburn Helps ahead of the school year.

The scheme proved to be a great success, as The Story Book were able to collect over 100 school uniform items over the summer holidays, which were then donated to Hebburn Helps to support those in need.

The charitable initiative was launched after Wacky Warehouse conducted research which found that four in ten parents (40%), will struggle to pay for their children’s school uniform this year due to the cost of living crisis.

65% of parents also noted that school uniforms are the most costly element of sending the kids back to school.

General Manager at the Story Book, Lee Levick, said: “The feedback we’ve received has been fantastic. It’s so amazing to see the local community coming together to support families who need it most.”

Wacky Warehouse supports community by donating uniforms to Hebburn Helps.