News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Wacky Warehouse supports community by donating uniforms to Hebburn Helps

The play area located in The Story Book in Boldon, collected and donated over 100 school uniform items ahead of the school year.

By Holly Allton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Boldon pub supplied over 100 school uniform items to the local community, following the launch of their uniform donation scheme.

The Story Book, which is located in Boldon Leisure Park on Abingdon Way, has a kids play area section named Wacky Warehouse, which was used for parents and guardians to donate unused or old school uniforms, which was then donated to Hebburn Helps ahead of the school year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme proved to be a great success, as The Story Book were able to collect over 100 school uniform items over the summer holidays, which were then donated to Hebburn Helps to support those in need.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Most Popular

The charitable initiative was launched after Wacky Warehouse conducted research which found that four in ten parents (40%), will struggle to pay for their children’s school uniform this year due to the cost of living crisis.

65% of parents also noted that school uniforms are the most costly element of sending the kids back to school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager at the Story Book, Lee Levick, said: “The feedback we’ve received has been fantastic. It’s so amazing to see the local community coming together to support families who need it most.”

Wacky Warehouse supports community by donating uniforms to Hebburn Helps.Wacky Warehouse supports community by donating uniforms to Hebburn Helps.
Wacky Warehouse supports community by donating uniforms to Hebburn Helps.

He continued: “We collected a huge range of items including shoes, trousers, shirts and blazers. We’d like to say a huge thank you to anyone who has donated and we’re pleased to be able to recycle these items back into the community.”

Related topics:HebburnCommunityBoldonParents