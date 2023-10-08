News you can trust since 1849
Wanted in the North East: 15 suspects burglar hunters are searching for across the region

Here are 15 suspects police are looking to talk to in connection with a range of offences.

By Evie Lake
Published 8th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

A team of burglar hunters have released the pictures of 15 suspected thieves wanted in connection with offences across the North East.

Northumbria Police officers are looking to locate the fugitives- who are believed to be evading arrest- so they can be interviewed in connection with a range of burglary, robbery and theft offences.

The Force’s dedicated teams are intensifying their efforts to track down their top targets as the darker nights loom – and are asking the public to rise to the challenge once again.

They are appealing for anybody who has seen the 15 suspects, or know where they may be residing, to get in touch and pass on information about their whereabouts.

Anyone pictured is encouraged to hand themselves in to the nearest police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Stabler, Force lead for burglary, said: “This type of crime is incredibly intrusive and has an enormous impact on victims and their families, as well as the wider community.

“That’s why we have dedicated burglary teams located across Northumbria who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with residents and businesses to reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

“Today, we’re releasing the pictures of 15 suspects who are each wanted in connection with burglary or theft offences, and I know the public’s response has been amazing following recent appeals. If you know their whereabouts, please let us know.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring burglars and thieves, who show a total disregard for their communities for selfish gain, are swiftly brought to justice. We’ve seen some great recent successes with prolific offenders put behind bars.

“As the darker nights draw in, we know that some opportunistic thieves may hope to use the cover of darkness to disguise their criminality. Our message is clear – you will be pursued, and you will be caught.”

1. Thomas Lough, 30, who has links to Newcastle and North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery

2. Ian Carr, 37, who has links to Wallsend and Byker, wanted in connection with a burglary

3. Carl Beadle, 39, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a burglary

4. Jake Crighton, 23, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary

