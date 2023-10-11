Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the cost of energy showing no sign of decreasing, local authorities are planning ways to ensure residents across the UK are able to stay warm and safe as we enter winter and South Tyneside Council have announced a series of spaces across the region can be used as community areas. Select spaces also allow residents to get support and advice.

Following from the warm places which became prominent across the region last year, the sites are now known as welcome places.

Where are the warm and welcome places across South Tyneside this winter?

The Council have split the spaces into three sections, community spaces, council spaces and children’s centres. The full list of sites is as follows alongside their opening hours.

Community spaces

Action Station South Tyneside: Boldon Lane, NE34 0LZ.

Open every Monday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Age Concern Tyneside South: Beach Road, South Shields, NE33 2QU.

Open every Monday (9am - 1pm), Tuesday to Thursday (9am - 4pm), Friday (1pm - 4pm) and Saturday (9:30am - 12:30pm).

Apna Ghar (women only): Ocean Road, NE33 2JF.

Open every Monday to Thursday from 9:30am - 3pm.

Barnes Institute: East Street, Whitburn, SR6 7BY.

Open every Wednesday from 10am - 2pm.

Big Local Jarrow: Cambrian Street, NE32 3QN.

Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am - 11:30am.

Bilton Hall Community Trust: Taunton Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 3RT.

Open for a Monday social (1pm - 3pm), Tuesday coffee morning (11am - 1pm), Tuesday afternoon social (12pm - 2pm), Friday social (6pm - 11pm) as well as a cafe from Monday to Thursday (11am - 2pm).

Bliss=Ability: New Green Street, South Shields, NE33 5DL.

Open for ICT/digital sessions on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons as well as self care on Wednesdays and a social on Friday afternoons.

Boldon Community Centre: New Road, NE35 9DS.

Open Monday to Friday from 9am - 7pm.

Cafe Westoe: Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4DZ.

Open every Wednesday from 10am - 1pm.

Charles Young Centre: Talbot Road, South Shields, NE34 0QJ.

Open Monday and Wednesday from 9:30am - 2pm and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30am - 4pm.

Cleadon Park Library: Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PS.

Open Monday and Thursday from 9am - 7pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am - 5pm and Saturday from 9am - 1pm.

Clegwell and Hartleyburn Community Hub: Mountbatten Avenue, Hebburn, NE31 2QP.

Open Monday to Thursday (4:45pm - 9:30pm), Friday (4:45pm - 8:45pm), Saturday (9am - 2:30pm) and Sunday (9am - 3:30pm).

Criterion Pub: Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2HZ.

Open Monday to Friday from 10am - 3pm.

Fisherman’s Catch: 220 Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JQ.

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2pm - 6pm with free soup. Thursday night from 5pm - 8pm with free food and music.

Grace Place: Denmark Centre, South Shields, NE33 2LR.

Open Monday and Friday from 11am - 3pm and Wednesday from 11am - 2pm.

Grange Road Baptist Church: Grange Road West, Jarrow, NE32 3JA.

Open Monday (1pm - 3pm), Friday (10am - 12pm) and Sunday (1pm - 3pm).

Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare: Low Lane, South Shields, NE34 0NA.

Open Monday to Friday from 9:30am - 2:30pm.

Hebburn Cemetery: Victoria Road West, Hebburn, NE31 1UR.

Open Monday to Friday from 10am - 3pm and weekends from 8am - 12:30pm.

Hebburn Helps: St John’s Precinct, Shopping Centre, Hebburn, NE31 1LQ.

Open Friday 10am - 1pm.

Hedworthfield CA: Cornhill, Jarrow, NE32 4QD.

Open Monday to Friday (9am - 7pm), Saturday (9am - 4pm) and Sunday (9am - pm).

Living Waters Church: St. Jude’s Terrace, Laygate, South Shields, NE33 5BP.

Open Thursday from 12pm to 4pm.

Lucie’s Laundry: Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 5LP.

Open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am - 4pm.

Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle: Marsden Road, South Shields, NE34 6RQ.

Open Wednesday from 10am - 12pm.

Marsden Road Community Centre: Marsden Road, South Shields, NE34 6RE.

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12pm - 3:30pm.

Ocean Road Community Association: Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2DW.

Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm - 7pm with home cooked meals available for £2.

Perth Green CA: Inverness Road, Jarrow, NE32 4AQ.

Open Tuesday (12pm - 2pm), Wednesday (10am - 12pm) and Friday (10am - 12pm).

Primrose Community Centre: Lambton Terrace, Jarrow, NE32 5QY.

Open Monday to Friday from 9am - 8pm and Saturday from 9am - 5:30pm.

South Shields Football Club: Shaftesbury Avenue, South Shields, NE32 3UP.

Open Monday to Friday from 9am - 5pm.

South Shields Museum: Ocean Road, NE33 2JA.

Open Monday to Friday from 10am - 5pm and Saturday from 11am - 4pm.

St Johns Hebburn: Canning Street, Hebburn, NE31 2UP.

Open Tuesday from 10:30am - 12:30pm and Thursday from 1pm to 3pm during term time.

St John’s the Baptist: Nairn Street, Jarrow, NE32 4HX.

Open Thursday from 11am - 1pm.

St Jude’s Church: Alice Street, Laygate, South Shields, NE33 5PB.

Open on Wednesday afternoons.

St Luke’s Church: Burns Head Road, Hebburn, NE31 2TD.

Open Monday (7pm - 8pm), Friday (2pm - 4pm), Sunday (10:4- 1pm) and every third Saturday morning (10am - 12pm).

St Margaret’s URC: Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 7ND.

Open Thursday from 10:30am - 12pm.

St Mark and Cuthbert Church: Quarry Lane, South Shields, NE34 7NP.

Open Wednesday afternoons.

St Paul’s Church: Church Bank, Jarrow, NE32 3DZ.

Open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 10.30am - 3.30pm. Free soup is available.

St. Peter’s Church: 25 York Avenue, Jarrow, NE32 5LP.

Open Tuesday from 11am - 1pm. Free soup is available.

St. Stephen’s Church: Mile End Road, South Shields, NE33 3DW.

Open Monday and Saturday from 9am - 12pm.

Tyne Coast College: Grosvenor Road entrance, South Shields, NE34 6ET.

Open Monday to Friday from 10am - 2pm.

The Customs House: Mill Dam, South Shields, NE33 1ES.

Open Wednesday from 2pm - 4pm.

West Harton Methodist Church: 39 Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0NE.

Open Tuesday from 10:30am - 2pm.

WHiST: 33 Mile End Road, South Shields, NE33 1TA.

Open Monday to Thursday from 10am - 2pm.

Whitburn Community Library: Hedworth Terrace, Whitburn, Sunderland, SR6 7EN.

Open Monday to Wednesday (9:30am - 12:30pm and 1:30pm - 4:30pm), Thursday (9:30am - 12:30pm and 1:30pm - 6pm) and Saturday (9:30am - 12pm).

Council Spaces

Cleadon Park: Prince Edward Road, South Shields, NE34 8PS.

Open Monday and Thursday (9am - 7pm), Tuesday Wednesday and Friday (9am - 5pm) and Saturday (9am - 1pm).

Hebburn Central: Glen Street, Hebburn, NE31 1AB.

Open Monday to Thursday (9:30am - 7pm), Friday (9:30am - 5pm) and Saturday (10am - 4pm).

Jarrow Focus: Cambrian Street, Jarrow, NE32 3QN.

Open Monday to Thursday (9:30am - 7pm), Friday (9:30am - 5pm) and Saturday (10am - 4pm).

The Word: King Street, South Shields, NE33 1JF.

Open Monday to Thursday (9am - 7pm), Friday (9am - 5pm) and Saturday (10am - 4pm).

Family hubs

All Saints Family Hub: Whitehall Street, South Shields, NE33 4SU.

Open Thursday from 9am - 12pm for parents with under 4s.

Horsley Hill Family Hub: Norham Avenue, South Shields, NE34 7TD.

Contact Horsley Hill Family Hub for information.

Marine Park Family Hub: Flagg Court, South Shields, NE33 2LS.

Contact Marine Park Family Hub for information.

Riverside family hub: Garrick Street, South Shields, NE33 4JT.