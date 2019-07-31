Warning for South Shields residents and pet dog Blaze after chip pan fire at South Shields home
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has warned families across the North East to cook safely following a chip pan fire in South Shields.
Firefighters were called to an incident in the Marsden area of the town on the evening Tuesday, July 30.
A fire had started in the kitchen of a first-floor flat after a chip pan was left unattended.
The kitchen of the property was left smoke damaged following the fire. The pan was completely destroyed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The fire service has now released pictures of the fire’s aftermath in the flat’s kitchen – and also issued a fire safety leaflet to pet dog Blaze, who live at the address involved with his owners.
Earlier this month, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service launched its #CookSafe campaign to ensure families followed best practice while working in the kitchen.