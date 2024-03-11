Washington hotel reveal exclusive wedding offer to couples tying the knot in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular North East hotel has revealed that it is launching a specially created package for bridal couples tying the knot in 2025, named a Wedding In A Box.

The brand-new wedding offer from the Holiday Inn, Washington, which is located on Emerson Road, gives brides and grooms-to-be the chance to host their wedding at their Beamish Suite.

The package includes; room hire, decorations, catering and evening entertainment, at a fixed price of £2025.

The room will accommodate up to 40 day guests and 80 evening guests, who will enjoy a three-course wedding breakfast, evening buffet and sparkling wine as part of the catering.

Room decoration will include tables dressed with white linen and napkins, table mirrors, tealights and confetti, as well as white chair covers. A table plan will also be provided, with place cards for every guest.

The hotel’s resident DJ will be the entertainment for the evening, so that the newlyweds can enjoy a party before calling it at night with an overnight stay at the hotel, with breakfast included for the morning after the big day.

The couple are also given the opportunity to personalise their celebrations, with a menu of additional extras available to purchase.

Wedding In A Box from the Holiday Inn, Washington is available to book now, for weddings taking place in 2025.

General manager at the Holiday Inn, Washington, said: “The Wedding in a Box really is a complete package and for what we believe to be the best price in the region.

“And with free on-site parking, superb accessibility and use of the hotel’s grounds for wedding photos, we have done everything we can to ensure that couples on a budget can still have a wonderful, beautiful day.”