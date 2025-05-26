Watch as both Shields Ferries are relaunched on the Tyne following maintenance work

Both Shields Ferries are shipshape for the summer season ahead, thanks to UK Docks.

Vital maintenance work has been successfully completed on the Shields Ferry service ahead of the busy summer season to ensure they operate at peak performance.

The work was carried out by South Shields-based UK Docks Marine Services on its slipway at River Drive, with the Pride of the Tyne coming in for extensive work before Spirit of the Tyne replaced her sister vessel for a much shorter stay.

Nexus, the public body that runs the service, ordered the essential repairs on both of its vessels to ensure they are at their best for the busiest time of year for the iconic Tyne crossing.

The 32-year-old ferry, Pride of the Tyne, has undergone her annual service as well as a refit overhaul on her two propulsion units, while the newer Spirit of the Tyne has passed her annual service.

The Pride of the Tyne had its engine removed for essential maintenance ahead of the busy summer period. | Other 3rd Party

The works were extensive and required both vessels to spend time in dry dock.

For the Pride of the Tyne, it involved the removal of her propulsion unit, which needed to be sent away for specialist repair.

Gary Wilson, director at UK Docks, said: “Both Pride and Spirit had their main services carried out, which involved having a full clean down, corrosion removed, and paintwork refreshed. Valves were serviced and anodes replaced.

“Pride unexpectedly required major work on her propulsion, which was removed with the help of a 250-ton crane and sent away for service.”

This extended her time out of the water substantially to 10 weeks and meant that both the service work and time on the Spirit had to be reduced to accommodate work on the Pride.

Both Shields Ferries were serviced at South Shields-based UK Docks. | Other 3rd Party

Gary added: “Fortunately, the younger Spirit didn’t require any unexpected major works, and she was able to go back in the water after two weeks when there was a good tide and the weather was calm.

“Nexus utilised the extended time Pride was out of the water to replace her engine room fans and the main fire/bilge valve.

“Her mooring bollards, external wooden doors and perry buoy holders were refurbished, and her engine room was also extensively cleaned out.

“We’re delighted that both vessels are now back to their best working condition and want to thank Nexus for their cooperation and support.

“Our great working relationship with the Nexus engineering team meant that even with the challenges, we achieved both ferry services within the allotted Nexus slip time.”

Kevin Leonard, customer services operations manager at Nexus, commented: “The Shields Ferry is an iconic local service and we carry out these works on an annual basis to ensure it can keep doing the daily Tyne crossings we operate between North and South Shields.

“It was great to work once again with the ship repair specialists at UK Docks, whose slipway just down the River Tyne from our South Shields landing is vital to these projects' success.”

Both vessels have now been assessed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) certification and given a clean bill of health.

The ferries will resume peak duties this summer and operate as normal for the rest of the year.

Maintenance of the ferries takes place annually to ensure they remain in safe and serviceable conditions at all times during passenger services.

