Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to clear the former Central Library, in South Shields, is underway as it becomes the last site to facilitate the proposed relocation of South Tyneside College.

The former library, on Prince George Square, is being bulldozed as the site has been earmarked for student accomodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the final site to be demolished to enable the college and South Shields Marine School to move from its current Westoe location into the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Library building has been disused since the opening of The Word in 2016.

A planning application has already been submitted with the aim of creating a 140-bed student accommodation block.

Demolition work at the former Central Library in South Shields is underway. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

The planning permission goes alongside an application for a 14,000 sq m modern main campus and the refurbishment of a listed building on Barrington Street, which would house staff accommodation and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All applications relating to the relocation of South Tyneside College are set to be determined later this year.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, has highlighted the positive impact that relocating the College could have on South Shields town centre.

She said: “It’s exciting to see this building coming down and change happening.

“We know there is overwhelming public support for the college’s proposed move into the town centre and for the last couple of years we’ve been assembling the sites needed to free up land for the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diversifying and boosting footfall is crucial; times have changed and we know we can’t rely solely on traditional retail anymore.

“A relocated college would bring in thousands of additional people, leading to a livelier town centre which will benefit businesses.

“This is about looking to the future and, together, shaping a vibrant town centre that appeals to all generations.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, South Tyneside Council carried out its ‘Our South Shields Conversation’ to consult local people about the future of the town.

More than 80% of the 1,300 who responded to the consultation supported the proposed move of South Tyneside College.

MGL Demolition is carrying out the work at the former Central Library site on behalf of South Tyneside Council.

Mark Davison, Joint Chief Executive of MGL Group, has expressed his pride in being able to play a role in the transformation of South Shields town centre.

A CGI of how the proposed student accommodation could look on the former Central Library site. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “MGL Demolition is proud to play a pivotal role in the ongoing revitalisation of the town centre.

“Our dedicated team is working to demolish the former Central Library, enabling positive change and fostering the overall improvement of South Shields.

“This legacy will benefit both current residents and generations to come.”