Watch as new £70m Metro depot is built ahead of arrival and deployment of new trains

A new timelapse film has been released to mark the completion of the £70m rebuild of Gosforth Metro Depot.

The new footage charts the progress and scale of this major construction project, near Newcastle, from the start date in 2020 through to completion in January this year.

It showcases the demolition of 100-year-old buildings alongside the creation of the modern new facilities on the site. The frame capture technology used to produce this video details the entire four-year programme in just four and a half minutes.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, commissioned the film jointly along with Stadler and VolkerFitzpatrick.

The new Gosforth Metro Depot is a modern home for the Tyne and Wear Metro’s new train fleet. Stadler has created the new Metro depot, with the construction work carried out by VolkerFitzpatrick.

Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer, is building a total of 46 new Metro trains for Nexus.

Michael Richardson, Head of Fleet and Depot Programme at Nexus, said: “This new timelapse film really bring home the scale and complexity of the £70m Metro depot construction project over the last four years. It has been released to mark the completion of the project.

“It shows the demolition of the old buildings in 2020 and the rebuild on the same site, along with the creation of all 17 of the new train stabling lanes, the overhead lines and new signalling systems."

Richardson added: “The new Gosforth depot will revolutionise Metro train maintenance. It brings fleet maintenance into the 21st century, ensuing that we have the very best facilities for many years to come.

“This has been a substantial construction project and our thanks go to all our neighbours in Gosforth for their patience during these major works.”

Paul Patrick, managing director for Stadler Rail Service UK, said: “The new timelapse video, which charts the work from start to finish, illustrates the scope and complexity of the project to build a new depot. It’s a powerful depiction of how it has been transformed from a 20th century to a 21st century facility, designed specifically to maximise the availability and reliability of the new trains, promoting efficiency and ensuring a high quality service for customers.”

Stadler has delivered three new trains to North East England so far, and more are set to arrive later this year.

The Class 555 Stadler train is a unique design for Metro and in the months ahead will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that it interfaces correctly with signalling systems and other Metro infrastructure.