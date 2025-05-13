The longest serving resident at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has gone on a ‘Big Day Out’.

Storm is an eight-year-old Akita who is up for adoption at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

Described as a “real BFG” (Big Friendly Giant), he arrived at the shelter in August 2024 and is currently their longest serving resident.

The Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter shared a video on social media of Storm enjoying a day out along the North East coast.

Storm started his day by attending the launch event for Insane Competitions before he went for a walk along the Tynemouth Promenade and enjoyed a pup cup from Cullercoats Coffee.

He then stopped off at Regular Jo’s, on Percy Park Road, in Tynemouth, for a big drink of water and he was recognised by people who have seen him on the Shelter’s social media feeds.

Staff at the Shelter have revealed that he has been with them for more than 250 days and have highlighted that he would be the perfect pet for a family.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter’s website states: “Storm has been a real BFG the whole time he has been with us. He very quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite with his big character and playful ways.

“Storm is a very big cuddly boy – very affectionate for the breed, and so much fun.

“He loves to bounce around play bowing to everyone he sees. Storm makes friends easily and everyone he meets falls in love with his big gorgeous face.

“This lovely lad recently spent some time in a foster home and his foster carers described him as being a BFG with a ‘puppy-like nature’.

“They reported that Storm was well trained, walked nicely on the lead and slept in his own bed every night – with occasional snoring.”

You can find out more about Storm and look to adopt him by visiting: https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/dogs/dogs-for-adoption/storm/.

