News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Watch as North East singer tries to get to Christmas number one with new single 'Christmas With You'

A North East singer is attempting to get to Christmas number one with his 'masterpiece.'

By Evie Lake
Published 17th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A North East singer is trying to reach Christmas number one with his Irish-inspired Christmas song 'Christmas With You.'

Paul Martin, a concierge by day, is hoping his latest track will go all the way.

Related topics:North East