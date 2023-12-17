Watch as North East singer tries to get to Christmas number one with new single 'Christmas With You'
A North East singer is attempting to get to Christmas number one with his 'masterpiece.'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A North East singer is trying to reach Christmas number one with his Irish-inspired Christmas song 'Christmas With You.'
Paul Martin, a concierge by day, is hoping his latest track will go all the way.