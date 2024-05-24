Watch as police break down door as part of major North East Operation Impact

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fourteen arrests were made over one day of the operation which looks to offer a more visible form of local policing.

Northumbria Police bosses have priased the “enthusiasm and dedication” of officers as the force’s Operation Impact continues.

Used as a way to increase visibility on streets across the North East, Operation Impact is the force’s largest operation with focus on each of the a in areas in the wider region on specific days.

The third Operation Impact has been taking place across the past fortnight, with officers executing warrants across the Force area while also carrying out prevention activity.

Supported by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit, local authorities and other partners, police have been out and about in the communities they serve with a focus on tackling serious violence.

Class A drugs, weapons including firearms, machetes, knuckle dusters and tasers have been seized, as well as almost £4,000 in suspected criminal cash. A total of 67 people were arrested across the six days of action.

Earlier this week was pencilled in as a day for action in South Tyneside with officers executing arrest warrants and seizing illegal cigerettes and vapes from shops and individuals. Northumbria Police have confirmed a total of 14 arrests were made during the day of more visible action.

This latest activity also coincided with the national initiative Sceptre, which saw Northumbria join with forces across the country to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

As part of Sceptre activity, 229 knives were either handed in or seized, with 228 arrests made.

Northumbria Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Andy Hill was delighted with the impact of both operations.

He said: “Operation Impact is about tackling the issues which matter most to our communities in a very visible way – and ensuring people know that we are here when they need us.

“This is activity we are carrying out day-in day-out to keep people safe but it is not always seen.

“Our dedicated teams have been out across the Force to combat drug-dealing, seize weapons and make arrests for a variety of offences ranging from violent crime to anti-social behaviour to motorbike disorder.

“As a Force we are absolutely committed to delivering an outstanding service, and in turn helping ensure our region continues to be a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”