Watch: 'You'll be laughing more than you are screaming' - scare attraction Psycho Path back for 2025
Christiano Crawford, one of the directors of Psycho Path, spoke to us as the award-winning scare attraction previewed its return for 2025.
"We adopted a really brave strategy of 'Don't worry if you lose money - eventually it'll catch on and we'll make it," he says of the early days of the attraction in 2019.
Located at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, the 'scream park' has certainly done that.
On September 27, 2025, it returns with not only new surprises added to its existing attractions, but also new additions like the Psychotorium - a unique maze modelled on a US prison environment that promises to offer "the next level in sound and technology."
Food stalls, a fairground, a range of bars and live entertainment on the main stage will also be on offer.
Watch to find out more.
Psycho Path opens on Saturday, September 27 and then runs every Friday and Saturday until November 1.
Tickets are now available at www.psycho-path.co.uk