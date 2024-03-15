Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction work is currently underway for a brand-new South Tyneside College, which will be located at South Shields town centre, on King Street.

We asked the people of South Shields for their opinion on the new location and if they think it is a good idea for the college to be moved into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul explained that he thinks that the new location will help towards the development of South Shields.

Lee said that although colleges are great educational institutions, he is unsure on the move to the town centre, given how busy it may become.