Watch as South Shields residents give their opinion on the new South Tyneside College building
Construction work is currently underway for a brand-new South Tyneside College, which will be located at South Shields town centre, on King Street.
We asked the people of South Shields for their opinion on the new location and if they think it is a good idea for the college to be moved into the town centre.
Paul explained that he thinks that the new location will help towards the development of South Shields.
Lee said that although colleges are great educational institutions, he is unsure on the move to the town centre, given how busy it may become.
Lynda, who is a lecturer herself explained that she thought it would be great for students, as the town centre is a more accessible place for supplies, places to eat and more.