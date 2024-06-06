Watch as South Shields’ top fish and chip shops speak on National Fish and Chip Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owners from Colmans Fish and Chips, Frydays Fish Bar and Grill and The Blue Marlin discussed their history, popular food items and their plans for the national day.

As we mark the celebration of National Fish and Chip Day UK on Thursday, June 6, we have visited some of South Shields top fish and chip shops and restaurants.

We visited three fish and chips shops which are incredibly popular among South Tyneside residents and those visiting our seaside town; Colmans Fish and Chips, Frydays Fish Bar and Grill and The Blue Marlin.

We spoke to the owners of each eatery to find out about their history, their most popular menu items and what they will expect from National Fish and Chip Day.

Owner of Colmans Fish and Chips and Colmans Seafood Temple, Richard Ord said: “National Fish and Chip Day is a boost to business. It makes everybody aware of what a fantastic meal fish and chips are.”

Colmans, which was established in 1926 is an incredibly popular eatery and firm staple in South Shields’ hospitality industry, winning countless awards over the years.

Frydays opened their restaurant and take-away fish and chip shop on Smithy Street in South Shields’ town centre around 13 years ago.

Owner Shaz Qazi explained that the new South Shields Interchange which was completed in August 2019, has helped to bring more trade to Frydays.

Qazi explained: “We’ve been very blessed as the interchange wasn’t there before. Our fish and chips were always popular, but now it has helped to bring a lot of trade in.”

Owner of The Blue Marlin, Sally Sheeran explained: “We get very busy on bank holidays and weekends, especially when the sun is shining.”

“We also get very busy in the summer period, but unfortunately a bit quiet during the winter.”

The Blue Marlin is located at South Shields fairground Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, making the fish and chip shop a popular spot for food while on a day out at the fairground.

All of the businesses we spoke to revealed that fish and chips is still their most popular menu item, despite having a varied menu.

Qazi explained that the senior citizen fish and chips is their most popular, as she explained: “You get a small fish and chips, a free cup of tea, free bread and butter, free mushy peas and one to one five star service!”

Sheeran explained: “Fish and chips has got to be a good one, and we offer a half fish and chips or a full portion. Fish and chips has got to be the favourite, I would say.”

Ord said: “It’s still fish and chips. It’s still number one after all these years. It’s still as popular as ever, if not more popular!