Watch how you can adopt a pet from Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
International Dog Day is the perfect chance to give a dog a forever home.

North East folk who want to give much-needed forever homes to stray, neglected and abandoned dogs and cats will find plenty of candidates at the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

The charity, based in the Longbenton area of the city, has been rehoming animals since 1896.

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter's Rehoming Assistant Katie Fulcher-Watkins (left) and Rehoming Manager Jill Neary with Rocko.placeholder image
Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter's Rehoming Assistant Katie Fulcher-Watkins (left) and Rehoming Manager Jill Neary with Rocko. | National World

And the process has been refined in recent years to help make sure the right pets are matched with the right owners.

Former Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter Rocko has now been rehomed.placeholder image
Former Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter Rocko has now been rehomed. | National World

Rehoming Manager Jill Neary and Rehoming Assistant Katie Fulcher-Watkins outline the rehoming process at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter.

The Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, based in Longbenton.placeholder image
The Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, based in Longbenton. | National World

A full-length video feature, Inside Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, can also be seen on the Shields Gazette and Tyneside Spotlight YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@TheShieldsGazetteandTynesideSp).

