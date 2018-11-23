Watch Jarrow get in the festive spirit with Christmas lights switch-on

Festive fever has landed in Jarrow with the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Jarrow’s Town Hall to take part in the festivities officially marking the start of Christmas in the town.

The Christmas lights are switched on in Jarrow

Colourful characters and performers entertained families who braved the cold winter air to see the town bathed in a sea of lights.

Santa and his Elf, Christmas crackers and Mr Merlin all mingled with the crowd while youngsters from St Bede’s RC Primary School choir and a brass quartet performed seasonal favourites to help people get in the mood, before the official countdown began.

The lights were switched on by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and Cathy Stephenson.

Coun Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: "Our light switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow town centres attract thousands of people of all ages and create a magical Christmas Wonderland atmosphere. They signal the start of the festive season in South Tyneside and are hugely popular with residents and visitors.

Crowds gather outside Jarrow Town Hall for the switch on of the Christmas lights

"Our displays are sure to brighten up the dark days and bring festive cheer to everyone who lives in and visits South Tyneside at this very special time of year."

Jarrow’s Christmas lights switch on will be followed by Hebburn’s on Monday within Fountains Park at 4pm where St Aloysius RC Primary School choir will entertain the crowds.

The lighting festivities is part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme.

Crowds in Jarrow for the Christmas lights switch on

Youngsters at the Christmas lights switch-on in Jarrow