Watch Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall bring joy to youngsters during special South Shields visit

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall brought joy to a group of youngsters in South Shields when she paid them a special visit.

The Cancer Connections patron took the time to visit a number of her young fans at the charity’s base on Harton Lane in South Shields.

Little Mix star Jade Thirwall visits youngsters at Cancer Connections in South Shields.

The 26-year-old, who has spent a few days at home over the Christmas period, made sure she was able to make the festive season extra-special for youngsters while raising money for the charity.

Cancer Connections is dedicated to serving individuals and families, suffering from cancer.

It is a cause close to Jade’s heart after losing her nana Pam and auntie Norma to cancer.

A group of parents and relatives bid around £1,000 for the youngsters to take part in the meet and greet with the South Shields star, with all funds going directly to the charity.

South Shields businessman Tony Singh, who is also raising £1,000 for the charity, was also there with his niece who joined youngsters in meeting the star.

Jade said: “It means a lot to be here at Cancer Connections. All of these children are amazing.

“This is part of the fundraising for Cancer Connections, we have a ball every year and raise as much money as we can and this was part of it.

“People auctioned for today and we are going to have lots of fun. “It’s all for a good cause to raise as much money as we can every year.”

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall with nephew Karl Thirlwall at the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip.

Cancer Connections co-founder and manager Deborah Roberts, said the meet and greet with Jade has raised around £2,400 in total for the charity.

She said: “Jade very kindly offers her time every year to support the charity.

“She had a very short time at home this year, so we really appreciate the amount of support that she gives us.”

On her Birthday, Jade also took part in her 12th annual Boxing Day Dip for Cancer Connections at the Littlehaven Beach in South Shields to raise further funds.

Parents Amy Connell, Rachael Vasey, Andrew Stickley, Cher Ridley and Laura Coulter, all bid on the chance for youngsters to meet Jade.

The lucky group was made up for Domina Vasey, Joshua Vasey, Christopher Connell, Charlotte Camdlish, Zak Henderson, Ellie Colquhoun, Aylssa Gunning, Abbiegail Stickley, Grace Morris and Molly McLernon.

Many of those at the visit had been touched by cancer in some way and wanted to show support for the charity.

Charlotte Camdlish, 11, said: “I have been a long time fan and I follow Jade on Instagram. “I have never met anyone famous before.”

Godmother Cher Ridley said: “When you see the smiles on their face is it worth it.

“It’s amazing that Jade takes time out of her schedule to be here.”

Rachel Vasey, a long-time supporter of Cancer Connections, said: “The charity means a lot and it is one close to my heart.”