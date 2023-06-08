‘We are very proud’ Sisters’ Sunderland home recreated at 1950s Beamish exhibit

Two sisters have had their childhood home recreated in a brand-new 1950s exhibit at Beamish, The Living Museum of the North.

Linda Gilmore and Brenda O’Neill’s childhood home was chosen to be recreated after winning a public vote. The sisters worked alongside the Beamish Museum to help replicate the semi-detached house which was located on Rochdale Road in Sunderland.

Brenda said: “It’s happy and sometimes it’s sad because you miss the people who aren’t here. Having said that, I know my mam, dad and sister Joan would have been over the moon about this.”

Linda shared that she was born in one of the bedrooms of the replicated home, 64 years ago.

They explained that it is great that the younger members of their family can visit the exhibit and experience firsthand the home that they grew up in. “It’s absolutely amazing, and we are very proud and privileged to be here”, they said.

Their home was nominated to be recreated by Linda and Brenda’s mother Esther Gibbon, who sadly passed away in 2019.

The brand-new 1950s town exhibit will include replicas of semi-detached council houses from Redhouse in Sunderland, police houses and an office from Leam Lane in Gateshead, and a bowling green and pavilion from Billingham.

The exhibit is part of the Remaking Beamish project, which is the biggest development in Beamish’s history. The Remaking Beamish project was awarded £10.9 million by the National Lottery Fund in 2016, which has helped towards funding the 1950s town exhibit.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening these wonderful exhibits in our 1950s Town.

“It has been such an honour for the museum to work with families and communities to share these important stories of life in the region and preserve this heritage for future generations.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project and to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and all of our supporters and funders.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming our visitors to explore the newest additions to Beamish.”