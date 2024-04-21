We ask South Shields residents what their favourite park in the borough is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields has many beautiful, large parks across the borough which have been enjoyed by residents of our town for centuries.

Parks in the town are well-known and loved, and make up a large part of South Shields’ rich history.

While some have kept their original character, most have gone on to be refurbished to suit the modern world, with the inclusion of play equipment, beautiful features and more.

Parks in South Shields include; North and South Marine Park, Temple Park, Redhead Park, Mowbray Park, Bents Park, West Park, Cleadon Park, among others.

But which park is the favourite among South Shields residents?

We asked, and while the answers were varied, one park certainly took the top spot as the favourite of South Shields.

Josh Tindle answered: “Redhead is lovely'', while Kelly Mordle also chose Redhead as her favourite.

Mark Davies answered Cleadon, which is located on Quarry Lane and is also known as ‘Cleadon Recreational Ground’.

Paul Taylor answered Bents Park, which is known for hosting big-name stars as part of the South Tyneside summer festivals.

Marine Park's iconic bandstand.

Stuart Cook and Margaret Riches answered with West Park.

However, both the North and South Marine Park were the clear favourites, with many people choosing the parks as their personal favourites.

Annmarie Noble said: “South Marine Park, although I love the scenery from the North Marine Park”.