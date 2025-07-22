We had to balance preparing for our GCSEs whilst grieving for our friend

A group of South Tyneside pupils have received recognition for how they honoured the memory of their friend.

A group of Year 11 students at Boldon School were presented with a Special Recognition Award at The Key Awards 2025 after they organised a community football match in memory of their friend.

Kye’s Kick Off was held at South Shields Football Club in April to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of Kye Cunnington, who sadly passed away from leukaemia.

The match drew a crowd of over1,000 people and raised more than £4,000 for charity - all whilst the pupils were trying to balance their grief and prepare for their GCSEs.

The event was made possible due to a youth development programme run by Key, who allowed the pupils to plan every aspect of the event themselves.

Lena Czajka, a Kye’s Kick Off group member. | Other 3rd Party

Lena Czajka, a Year 11 pupil and a Kye’s Kick Off group member, expressed her gratitude as she accepted the award on behalf of those who helped make the charity football match possible.

She said: “To us, to everyone who supported us, to everyone who helped make this possible - we are absolutely grateful for this award, we never thought we would be here.

“If you had spoken to any of us in December when our late friend Kye passed away unexpectedly due to leukaemia, we never thought we would be standing up in front of everyone here at The Key Awards.”

Amiee Wager, a Key Facilitator at Building Self-Belief, has praised the pupils for their efforts in ensuring that Kye’s memory was honoured in a special way.

She commented: “They have inspired the whole school community to come together and raise money in memory of Kye.

“They are a true inspiration to others, creating this incredible event whilst battling grief and managing Year 11.

“They want to continue organising more fundraising events in memory of Kye, proving how much they have benefitted from this process.”

The group of pupils were recognised at The Key Awards 2025. | Other 3rd Party

The Key Awards 2025 aimed to recognise the extraordinary creativity, resilience and skills of young people across the North East who took part in the KEY+ Challenge – a three-stage programme that supports youth-led ideas to grow in confidence, skills, and ambition.

Rebecca Maw, CEO of The Key, has highlighted how important it is to celebrate the work of young people across the region.

She stated: “The Key Awards are a powerful reminder of what young people can achieve when we believe in them.

“Every project celebrated tonight began as just an idea - and through teamwork, creativity, and courage, these young people turned their ideas into something real, meaningful and inspiring.

“They are proof that with the right support, young people can - and do - lead change in their communities.”

You can find out more about The Key at: https://www.thekeyuk.org/.