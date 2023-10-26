‘We need a Subway’ - Gazette readers have their say on plans to build a new Popeyes drive-thru at Boldon
Shields Gazette readers have reacted to South Tyneside Council giving the green light to build a new Popeyes drive-thru next to Cineworld and Nando’s at Boldon.
Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved plans to build a new Popeyes drive-thru restaurant at Boldon Leisure Park.
The popular American chicken restaurant chain made its UK debut in 2021 and recently opened its first North East branch in the Metrocentre in Gateshead.
The plans will aim to transform an area of “under-utilised hardstanding” at the south west corner of the existing Cineworld.
Shields Gazette readers have reacted to the news, with some welcoming the potential new addition to the Leisure Park and others are against it.
This is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Sandra Thornton: “We had Popeyes recently in Canada. Really enjoyed it.”
Sean Haswell: “Building a completely new building to exit on to an already horrible roundabout is barmy. The old Frankie and Benny’s is sat empty.
Bobby Gray: “We need a Subway, not another chicken shop.”
Chris Blyth: “Let’s hope it’s not as bad as the one in the Metrocentre, because that’s nothing like the American ones.”
David Pav Parvia Jr: “The one I tried in Antalya airport was disgusting, I’d rather eat McDonalds’ over-salted chips.”
Lee Field: “They are nice, I had one at the metrocentre a few months back and it was tremendous.”
Shahed ‘Chiefo’ Ali: “More fast food outlets which we don’t need.”
Daryl Ord: “So another fast food place takes more parking spaces. Just what the place needs when there is an empty building across the other side.”
Tracey Stephenson: “Great, no serious consideration about obesity.”
Margaret Kidney: “Just what’s needed, another fast food place... Considering it’s not that long ago when the North East was the obesity capital of the country, I think it’s not needed.”