Readers of the Shields Gazette have had their say on proposed plans to build a new pub in Jarrow, opposite Jarrow Town Hall.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 21-25 Grange Road at The Viking Shopping Centre.

Amber Taverns, which already operates around 160 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, is hoping to convert the space into a public house.

The pub operator manages several venues in the North East, include Hogarths in South Shields, The Old Post Office in Byker and The Metropole in Gateshead.

Pub plans submitted for business units at Grange Road at The Viking Shopping Centre, Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps.

This is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Andrew Âû Wright: "I drank in Jarrow in the nineties. You could fall out of one pub into another. You saw the same faces every time.

"I was on darts teams, pool teams. It was packed and a great night out. These days it's dead. A proper shame but not unique in that."

Dee Richardson: "Put a Primark there, I bet that would liven the place up."

Jason Lindsay: "It won't last long, it's a decent shop the centre needs."

Pat Brooks: "If anything, we need a wallpaper shop. Since Wilko's has gone, we need to travel to South Shields or Washington and pay £22 or more for a roll, scandal."

Andrew Lamb: "As if we need another pub in Jarrow."

Bernie Collins: "Pubs are closing everywhere, we don't need a pub."

Brian Brown: "Hope it sells cheap drink otherwise it won’t stay open long, just like a lot of the pubs and clubs that have closed in the past."