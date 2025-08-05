We packed up our Hebburn home and decided to travel the world as a family
Kayleigh Hall has spoken about how she and her family decided to sell pretty much everything they owned to travel around the world full-time.
The 37-year-old, along with her husband Kevin, 41, and their three children, Pippa, 11, Freddie, seven, and Ronnie, two, left the UK at the end of March to begin their travels.
The family initially stayed in Spain for two months before travelling further afield to Malaysia, where they have visited Kuala Lumpur and Penang over the course of the last two months.
Kayleigh has told the Shields Gazette where the idea to travel as a family came from and gave an insight into how the experience has been so far.
She said: “We’d been dreaming about leaving the UK for some time, but like many families, we felt stuck in routine of work, school runs, and always rushing.
“One day we just said ‘what if we didn’t wait?’ so, we sold/gave away everything, booked one-way flights, and left to show the kids the world.
“We just wanted more for them and more of a family life, it felt non-existent back home.
“So far it’s been amazing, not always easy, but 100% worth it. We’ve learned to live with less, like the kids having less toys, and experience more.
“The kids are thriving, and we’re making memories that will stay with us forever.
“We went from a big house filled with things to being able to carry everything we own onto a flight - I even gave away my wedding dress, but it's still just a dress, so I was able to let go of all the materialistic things.
“Some of the highlights have included teaching the kids to swim, even Ronnie isn't far off and he's only two - also seeing their faces when they see monkeys in the street or a lizard in the living room.
“The culture we get to experience in day to day life is crazy and so different to back home.”
The family have been sharing their experiences through videos on TikTok and YouTube, gaining more than 5,600 followers across both platforms in the process.
Kayleigh added: “We’ve been blown away by the support. Families message us saying we’ve inspired them, which is incredible.
“It’s also been a great way to connect with other travellers and document the journey for our kids to look back on.
“They'll be able to see everything they've done.
“And of course, the same for my husband and I as we get older, the things we've been fortunate to capture on camera will be incredible to reminisce over one day.”
The family are planning to leave Malaysia in the coming weeks as they look to head to Thailand, with Kayleigh and Kevin expressing the importance of including their children in the decision making for their next destinations.
Kayleigh has also offered advice to any other families who may also be dreaming about travelling the world together.
She added: “If it’s in your heart, go for it. It doesn’t have to be forever, and you don’t have to have it all figured out.
“We talked about waiting for the ‘perfect time’ for ages but it never came. So, we created it ourselves. You get one life and you have to make the most of it.
“This lifestyle isn’t always picture-perfect, but it’s deeply rewarding. It’s brought us closer as a family, and we’ve learned to live with intention.
“We hope our journey inspires others to follow their dreams, whatever they may be.
“We are so excited for the experiences ahead that we will encounter whatever, wherever they are.”
You can follow their journey via: https://www.youtube.com/@Thehallsontour or: https://www.tiktok.com/@thehallsontour.
