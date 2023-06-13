A network of family hubs have been launched in Horsley Hill this week, which will transform the way services are delivered for families across South Tyneside.

The official launch took place yesterday (Monday, June 12) at the Horsley Hill Family Hub on Norham Avenue North, where Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care cut a ribbon to mark the launch.

Councillor Ellison said: “The launch of these hubs marks a really exciting time for children, young people and families in South Tyneside. We want every child to have the best start in life and these hubs are about making sure families can access the right support at the right time.

“I look forward to seeing how these hubs develop in the future and seeing what positive impact they have on our children and young people in future years.”

Parents, carers, children and young people attended the official opening, which included a tour of the brand-new facilities at Horsley Hill, as well as children’s entertainment.

The Horsley Hill Family Hub is just one of many located at venues across the borough.

The hubs will provide access to a broad range of universal, targeted and specialist services which will offer high quality information, advice and support for families.

The Start for Life programme will offer better integrated services for families, young people and children from conception and up until the age of 19 years old. The service will be offered to those with additional needs up to the age of 25 years old.

Parent of two children (a one-year-old and a four-year-old), Lauren Griffiths, aged 34 from Hebburn said: “The family hubs will make a very big difference to me and my family. I already use the children’s centres but with the age being extended to 19 I think I will use the hubs so much more.

“I think a lot of families can feel isolated when their children become teenagers so having the hubs there to offer support and advice will be fantastic.”

The teams at the hubs will consist of a range of professionals and service providers, including midwives, health visitors, early help workers and adolescent workers.

Helen Upton, 35 from South Shields who is a parent to six-year-old twin boys, said: “It will be easier for people to access the hubs rather than having to go to hospital and I think people will feel more comfortable in familiar surroundings as some people might feel intimidated in a medical environment.”

South Tyneside Council launch of new Family Hub's at Horsley Hill, with Cllr Adam Ellison, leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Margaret Peacock.