Vandals have attacked a brand new South Shields art gallery just days before it was due to open.

Artists Laura Robertson and Theodore Godfrey-Cass have taken over the former Wilko store, on Market Place, in South Shields town centre, with the aim of transforming the unit into an art gallery for the community.

Named The Market Gallery, the venue aims to create affordable studio spaces for local artists, host art exhibitions for the community to enjoy, and run workshops for local residents to get involved in.

The pair were able to transform the unit with the backing of East Street Arts, a charity that provides workspaces and support to young artists across the country.

Laura has told the Shields Gazette how the opportunity to take over the vacant 15,000 sq ft. unit came about for her and Theo.

The 30-year-old said: “We started on South Shields market as we wanted to get our art out into the community, then after a year of living here, we acquired our own personal studio on Beach Road.

“We host community workshops out of that, we use it for our own practice and we use it as a place to display our artwork.

“After a year, we were approached by East Street Arts who provide opportunities for young artists to acquire spaces and create something from that.

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime to transform a 15,000 sq ft unit - it felt like we were going to be the future Baltic Art Gallery.

“The whole purpose of the space is to create art studios and a gallery space for the local community, in which people have already expressed an interest in.”

The Market Gallery was due to open to members of the public on Thursday, July 31, but vandals broke into the premises just days before the opening day and destroyed the venue.

Photos of the damage shows that vandals have graffitied the venue’s walls, smashed glass, and destroyed shelves and equipment - as well as taking artwork from the scene.

Speaking about the incident, Laura added: “We were alerted to the break in by our friend on Tuesday (July 29) and when we arrived, we discovered that everything was destroyed - I just started crying.

“I couldn’t look at Theo’s remaining artwork because I could see that it was covered in urine and the whole place was trashed.

“It was unimaginable and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing - it felt like a bad dream.

“It has been six months of labour and we can’t do that again.”

For the opening of The Market Gallery, the pair were set to host an international art exhibition, with artists having sent pieces from across the world to South Shields.

Theodore, who is originally from the United States, has hit out against those who have caused the damage to the art gallery and his work.

He commented: “The charity covers the building rates but everything we’ve do has been out of our own pockets and time - it is heart-breaking.

“I still love South Shields and the North East of England but I don’t understand why these people would break into a building.

“This has just motivated us even further, the damage has gone viral on TikTok and honestly, my art has never gotten so many views so thank you for ruining our gallery because now everyone has seen my art - that is the only saving grace I can get from this.

“It is disgusting behaviour that doesn’t represent the North East, it just represents kids that are bored.

“And that’s the sad thing because we were hoping to provide these kids with a space to learn some skills and develop a passion.”

The pair have been unable to give a date on when The Market Gallery will now officially open as they work with East Street Arts and the building’s landlord to secure the site.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “We received a report of burglary at a gallery on Market Place in South Shields which is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Friday, July 25, and 11.30am on Tuesday, July 29.

“It was reported that offenders had gained entry to the building and caused damage to walls and items before removing a number of items and leaving the scene.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference 086887L/25.”

You can keep up to date with The Market Gallery by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/northernyinandyang.