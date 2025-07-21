We will continue the fight to save the Fellgate Green Belt from 1,200 homes

Campaigners opposing house building plans on Green Belt land in South Tyneside say they remain ready to fight on after having their say at the first stage of a public inquiry.

The Save the Fellgate Green Belt campaign say their voices were heard loud and clear at the six-day investigation into the borough council’s bid to develop on farmland at Fellgate, in Jarrow.

They also say their involvement has increased their determination to speak out again when the inquiry’s second stage gets under way later this year.

The group was among interested parties to give evidence to a Government inspector.

Spokesman Dave Green, 61, said the group had forcefully condemned the proposal, which would see 1,200 homes built on land between the A19, the A194 Leam Lane and the A184 Newcastle Road.

The project forms part of the council’s Local Plan document – the long-term blueprint for housing development, infrastructure and schools to the year 2040.

Mr Green said group representatives had stated their worries around a range of issues including flood risk, traffic congestion and loss of farmland and wildlife habitat.

He also confirmed they had urged the inspector to scrap the plan for Fellgate altogether.

He said: “I think the inspector was very fair to us and listened to what we had to say and, as far as I’m concerned, we made a strong case.

“In our view, some of the evidence given by the council to support this plan was unbelievable, including around infrastructure.

“I think we were able to expose many of the failings of this plan.”

He added: “A lot of the time, the inspector mentioned to the inquiry the same things that we were putting forward. He also asked us what we wanted.

“We told him that we want this proposal at Fellgate to be completely removed from the Local Plan.

"There are plenty of brownfield sites in South Tyneside that could better be developed.

“We have taken a lot of positives from this inquiry so far. We will continue to campaign.”

All councils must have an approved Local Plan which sets out where future housing and other developments could be built. It is designed to ensure there is scope for sufficient infrastructure, such as health centres, roads and schools.

South Tyneside’s rejected plan was for 309 new homes, including those at Fellgate, to be constructed every year in the borough, over the next 15 years.

Council chiefs have argued that putting the plan into the hands of the inspector could result in more homes being built in the area.

The inquiry’s second stage is expected to start in September or October.

As well as speaking at the inquiry, the campaign group was allowed to submit a report it commissioned from a planning expert.

Mr Green said the document found the scheme would create a flood risk and increase traffic congestion in the area.

Full details of the Local Plan are at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/24174/Local-Plan-examination.