Well wishers leave floral tributes outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. | North News and Pictures

Residents across the North East and beyond have paid tribues to a teenager who was found dead following a fire in Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the evening of Friday, May 2, Northumbria Police received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well wishers leave floral tributes outside Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. | North News and Pictures

Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

On Sunday, May 4 Carr’s school, Hebburn Comprehensive School in South Tyneside posted a statement to their Facebook page saying: “It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the tragic loss of one of our pupils, Layton Carr, following an accident on Friday night, as reported in the news.

“Our school community is heartbroken. Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is invited to lay flowers at the fence in front of the bungalow in memory of Layton.”

Following the announcement of the death from Northumbria Police and following statement from the school, the public were quick to share their heartbreak. One North East resident commented: “I cant even begin to imagine the pain his poor mam is suffering right now, sleep tight Layton.”

Another added: “Devastating. Thoughts are with Laytons family, his friends and everyone at Hebburn Comp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oh my god” added another. “I feel sick. What tragedy for all concerned including all the emergency services! Rest in peace young man.”

Another commenter added: “Couldn’t even begin to imagine what the family are going through. Heartbreaking.”

Members of the public who may have information that could assist enquiries should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.