The warning covers much of Northern England and is the region’s first warning for months.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rain across northern England with a weather warning now in place ahead of a wet couple of days in the North East.

Running from the early hours of Wednesday, May 22 until 6am on Tuesday, May 23 the warning is in place for much of England from the midlands up to the Scottish border, while also encompassing much of northern Wales.

The weather warning was put in place shortly after 10:30am on Tuesday morning and is the first weather warning of the warmer months.

South Tyneside’s last weather warning was put in place back in February when both rain and snow warnings were in place within one week.

The Met Office is warning communities across the country there is a chance of flooding of homes and businesses due to the heavy rainfall while transport will also see delays due to spray and flooding on roads in addition to bus and train journeys being impacted.

The weather service has also warned it is "likely" that some other services such as power supplies may be interrupted.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for South Tyneside this week?

After a warm period earlier in May, the next couple of days will be wet with highs of just 14°C, before rising to around 16°C on an overcast Friday, May 24.